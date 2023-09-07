ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is well-known for its trails but there’s never been a safe route from the far North Valley to Downtown until now. The city’s Park and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the completion of phase one of the Second Street Alameda Drain Trail.

The city-built section extends from Fourth Street north to Montano Boulevard giving residents and visitors 1.7 miles of paved multi-use trail. There have been other improvements added to that stretch of road as well. “We’ve integrated green infrastructure elements into the trail. In the sense that there are nine bioswales built into this section where we planted native vegetation,” said Dave Simon director of Albuquerque Parks and Rec.

The project also implemented new irrigation technology to help aerate water before putting it back into the Rio Grande and 124 trees were planted to beautify the area. Phase two is scheduled to begin in 2024.