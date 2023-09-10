ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the summer outdoor pool season coming to an end, local pets had an opportunity to take one last dip in the water.

On Saturday, the city hosted their second doggy paddle at the Rio Grande Pool for dogs to enjoy the water and make new friends.

More than 100 dogs attended, but that’s not all. There was also a chance for people to adopt dogs in need of homes.

The city has not yet said if they are planning a next one in the future.