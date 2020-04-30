Petroglyph officials say not to leave ‘kindness rocks’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many are looking for ways to spread kindness Petroglyph National Monument is asking people to just keep it closer to home. Over the last few months staff have noticed ‘kindness rocks’ popping up along trails. While it seems like a cute idea to spread positive messages, they say don’t.

“Leaving the painted rocks as well-intended as folks are is disrespectful of the Tribal and Pueblo culture and it is like litter,” said Superintendent of Petroglyph National Monument Nancy Hendricks.

They are asking everyone to reconsider leaving the rocks because they will be collected and thrown away.

