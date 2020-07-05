Petroglyph National Park reminds public to be wary of rattlesnakes

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Open Space officials are giving a visual reminder to be wary of rattlesnakes. Petroglyph National Monument posted an image on social media Sunday showing a rattlesnake devouring its dinner, a squirrel.

The caption includes a reminder that these snakes are prevalent throughout the west side park, and to keep your distance if you see one.

