Petroglyph National Park reminds public to be wary of rattlesnakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Open Space officials are giving a visual reminder to be wary of rattlesnakes. Petroglyph National Monument posted an image on social media Sunday showing a rattlesnake devouring its dinner, a squirrel.
The caption includes a reminder that these snakes are prevalent throughout the west side park, and to keep your distance if you see one.
