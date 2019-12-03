PetCo Foundation gives Animal Humane $21K grant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Animal Humane is getting a special holiday surprise this Giving Tuesday. The PetCo Foundation surprised the organization with a $21,000 grant.

Individuals submitted stories on why their adopted pets make their lives better. The foundation chose two winners and donated to where those pets were adopted from.

“It’s about these adopted pets really making a difference for these people’s families… and we believe these stories celebrate thinking adoption first,” said Bill Gialenes of the PetCo Foundation.

The winning story talked about a man who came here for the Air Force, found the perfect pup and also met his now-wife who worked at the shelter. The other story discussed how a kitten helped bring joy to a family’s 6-year-old son who was diagnosed with depression.