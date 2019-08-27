PETA unveils billboard near New Mexico State Fair Grounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – PETA is challenging the notion of human supremacy on a giant billboard in New Mexico — and they’re doing it as the State Fair begins next week.

The nonprofit recently put up a billboard on Lomas between Louisiana and San Pedro, right across the street from Expo New Mexico. It says “#EndSpeciesism…Go Vegan.”

PETA attached the State Fair for encouraging people to see animals for “nothing more than the sum of their parts.” The group also says the State Fair showcases the speciesm attitude that despite their extraordinary talents, abilities, and intelligence, animals are inferior to humans and its acceptable to continue to experiment on, eat, wear and use animals for entertainment.

PETA is known for their bold billboards, and recently they had a public funeral for lobsters killed in a crash in Maine.

In response to the billboard, the New Mexico State Fair issued the following statement: