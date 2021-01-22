PETA holds ‘Veganuary’ event promoting plant-based diet

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you see a cow and a pig dancing in the Albuquerque Heights Friday night? If you did, it’s because they want you to go vegan.

PETA hosted what it’s calling “Veganuary” at Eubank and Constitution, encouraging people to make it a New Year’s resolution to switch to plant-based foods. Advocates say it not only helps animals but the planet as a whole. They also want to spread the word that veganism is a lot easier than it used to be. “Nowadays you can find vegan products in every grocery store, and it’s getting really easy, most restaurants have vegan options nowadays,” said Karla Reyes.

Friday night PETA handed out samples of plant-based jerky. There was also a food truck offering things like vegan tortas, burritos and nachos.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES