PETA holds ‘Veganuary’ event promoting plant-based diet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you see a cow and a pig dancing in the Albuquerque Heights Friday night? If you did, it’s because they want you to go vegan.

PETA hosted what it’s calling “Veganuary” at Eubank and Constitution, encouraging people to make it a New Year’s resolution to switch to plant-based foods. Advocates say it not only helps animals but the planet as a whole. They also want to spread the word that veganism is a lot easier than it used to be. “Nowadays you can find vegan products in every grocery store, and it’s getting really easy, most restaurants have vegan options nowadays,” said Karla Reyes.

Friday night PETA handed out samples of plant-based jerky. There was also a food truck offering things like vegan tortas, burritos and nachos.