Pet photoshoot raises money for Watermelon Mountain Ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It was definitely not a rough day for these pups.

AGoldPhoto Pet Photography has been traveling all across the county, taking pictures of various pets and Saturday, they stopped by Marble Brewery in Albuquerque taking pictures of owned and sheltered dogs. The proceeds went towards Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

"I find that dogs are easier to photograph. I tried people, it just wasn't for me. Most of the time dog owners love the photos, so for me to create something and give them something of their dog, it's awesome," said Adam Goldberg with AGoldPhoto Pet Photography.

Their goal was to raise $7,000 on Saturday. No word yet on if that goal was met.