Pet of the Week Koa is available for adoption at Lucky Paws

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has all sorts of dogs that are up for adoption. Whether you’re looking for something small or large, they can help you find a special four-legged friend that will fit perfectly into your family.

Lucky Paws adoption center counselor Jeremy Causaus shows off a two-year-old Australian Cattle mix named Koa. Koa has been at Lucky Paws since October 6 and is a great dog with a very outgoing personality.

Koa is very treat motivated and already knows how to sit. He is a little sensitive with other dogs and Jeremy recommends he meet any potential dog friends prior to adoption. Koa would make an ideal running partner.

Koa’s ID number is ID#A1773709 and he can be found at Lucky Paws.

Like all adoptable animals available at Lucky Paws, Koa has already been neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated. Lucky Paws is located inside Coronado Mall and is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.