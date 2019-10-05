Pet adoption event gets superhero theme

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque shelter pets are finding their new forever homes.

The Animal Welfare Department is holding a superhero-themed adoption event in honor of the so-called “ambassadog” Travelin’ Jack, who died back in August at 11-years-old. Jack started out as a shelter puppy, and went on to become a beloved icon for the state’s tourism industry as well as the face of countless fundraisers.

“Over the course of his 10 years, we did more than $40,000 for New Mexico shelters, that’s one of his legacies,” Jack’s companion, Jill Lane said. Proceeds from Saturday’s event go to the charitable group Kennel Kompadres.