Person of interest in hit-and-run death to be held until trial

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man police say is a person of interest in the hit and run death of an Albuquerque teen will stay locked up for now.

Police say Juan Carlos Ramirez stole a truck connected to the death of 15-year-old Manny Tapia earlier this month. Court records show Ramirez has a long rap sheet ranging from drug possession and vehicle theft to assault on police.

Thursday in court, the defense asked he be released and sent to a drug program but the state said he should be held until trial because he’s never finished a drug program in the past.

Judge Nash agreed with prosecutors. Police have yet to file charges against Ramirez for Tapia’s death.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss