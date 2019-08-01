Person of interest in hit-and-run death to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man police say is a person of interest in the hit and run death of an Albuquerque teen will stay locked up for now.

Police say Juan Carlos Ramirez stole a truck connected to the death of 15-year-old Manny Tapia earlier this month. Court records show Ramirez has a long rap sheet ranging from drug possession and vehicle theft to assault on police.

Thursday in court, the defense asked he be released and sent to a drug program but the state said he should be held until trial because he’s never finished a drug program in the past.

Judge Nash agreed with prosecutors. Police have yet to file charges against Ramirez for Tapia’s death.

