ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another person is hit by an ART bus after walking through the lanes.

Witnesses took this picture shortly after they saw a person run in front of the bus and get hit. They say the person got up and ran away. It happened on Central Avenue and Stanford Drive.

There have been a handful of pedestrians hit by ART buses, one of them deadly. The city says in all cases the pedestrian was at fault.