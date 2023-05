ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT and Crisis Management Teams are on scene near Coors and Quail. Police say a person barricaded themselves in a vehicle.

Officials say around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a robbery and carjacking. Police say they found the vehicle around 10 p.m. with a person inside. The SWAT team was called after the person barricaded themselves. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.