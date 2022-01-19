Performances of ‘Hamilton’ postponed to 2023

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Performances of Hamilton at Popejoy Hall are postponed by more than a year because of COVID-19. An email was sent to those who bought tickets saying the performances will now take place in May of next year.

Story continues below

They are rescheduling them because of breakthrough positive cases within the company and the ongoing omicron surge in New Mexico. The performances were supposed to begin on Jan. 25 but they will now begin on May 9, 2023. For more information or to see the new performance dates, visit popejoypresents.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES