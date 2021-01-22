Peopleworks-NM highlights need for counseling, support during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The need for mental health services has increased due to the pandemic. According to a CDC report, adults reporting anxiety or depression has increased to 40% from 8 to 15% pre-pandemic, and 75% of adults ages 18 to 24 report experiencing stress or anxiety.

According to Peopleworks-NM, they have noticed that for those with chronic or pre-pandemic conditions, COVID-19 has worsened their symptoms. Additionally, family caregivers of adults have increased depression and anxiety as a result of the pandemic.

At Peopleworks-NM, their main focus is improving individuals’ mental health and getting them back on track. Executive director and founder of Peopleworks-NM Cindy Anderson discusses the increase in mental health issues we are seeing as a result of the pandemic and the need for counseling and support during this time.

Peopleworks-NM is located in Rio Rancho, however, with telehealth services, the agency is able to serve people all over the state. Their counselors treat various conditions and specialize in older adults, trauma, and gambling addiction to name a few.

Current programs Peopleworks-NM offers include counseling and online groups and classes. They also offer a caregiver support group via Zoom for family caregivers for adult care recipients with any conditions.

Peopleworks-NM reports that telehealth has shown to be an effective way to deliver mental health services and while some clients prefer in-person services, they are experiencing high rates of satisfaction from those who do participate. Telehealth is reportedly effective for assessment, diagnosis, and treatment and is private and convenient.

Peopleworks-NM received a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield NM that has allowed them to expand their telehealth capacity in Ruidoso and southeastern New Mexico and eventually, throughout the state. For more information on the services provided by Peopleworks-NM, visit peopleworksnm.org and visit their Facebook page.