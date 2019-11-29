Residents preparing for possible black ice overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many across New Mexico are experiencing the Thanksgiving winter storm.

While some spent the day making snow angels and starting snow ball fights, others are preparing for the black ice expected to freeze over by Friday morning.

KRQE News 13 spotted many slushy roads Thursday filling with water as snow began to melt.

The city warned all of that is likely to freeze back over Thursday night, causing a mess for drivers.

Some people across the metro spent part of their Thanksgiving holiday shoveling snow out of their driveways and sidewalks in front of their houses.

Amy Cisneros who lives in 12th Street in downtown Albuquerque said she is moving the snow into her yard so it melts in the dirt instead of the street around her car.

“I have to go to work tomorrow, so I want to be able to get out and not be iced in and not slip and fall,” Cisneros said.

Most people told KRQE News 13 they plan to stay at home and off the roads tonight, but those who have plans outside the house said they are using extra caution.

“Do not slam on your brakes, and leaves lots of space between you and the car in front of you,” Dayna Doman, who is visiting from Portland, said. “If you start to swerve, just straighten the wheel.”

The city said they have crews working on standby through Saturday afternoon, clearing the roads and laying down salt and brine.

Crews will be focusing on the main roads and bridges.

They won’t go into residential areas, so they are warning people to be careful in their nieghborhoods.

The BioPark Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow to give their staff time to clear pathways from the recent snowfall.