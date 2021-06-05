People in Albuquerque enjoying first day of 90 degree temps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the hot weather Saturday, people flocked to popular places in Albuquerque like the river and pools. People told News 13 that the higher temperatures are welcome, and they hope to see more weather like it throughout the summer.

It’s the first day of 90-degree temperatures so far this year. “So that is why I am melting,” Elena Marin laughed.

The temperature in Albuquerque jumped from 80 to 93 in a matter of hours Saturday. People around town did their best to stay cool. “We are just trying to stay in the shade,” Marin said. “It is a wonderful day. It is worth the struggle.”

At Rio Grande Park downtown, people grabbed slushies from an ice cream truck and fanned off. “We have all been cooped up so much lately,” Marin said. “We are doing anything, ice cream, water… Get out of the house.”

Others took to the Rio Grande and brought ice-packed coolers. Many took advantage of the higher water levels. “We are out here floating on the river,” Lane Glover said. “We are loading up the kayaks, paddleboards and are enjoying the sunshine, soaking the water, and beating the heat.”

At city pools, people swam laps and stayed hydrated. “We are just trying to cool off,” Trisha Elias said.

Some rain Saturday afternoon helped lower temperatures. “The weather earlier was super hot so we were expecting extra rays but once we got here, it was cool,” Elias said.

People said they are ready for more hot summer days. “We are all waiting for warmer weather to enjoy some of the mandates lifting, so it is a welcome change,” Marin said.

People told News 13 it is great timing that COVID restrictions are easing as the weather heats up, allowing for higher capacity limits, large gatherings and more events. The heat is expected to continue to intensify throughout the next week with most days reaching the 90s.