People in Albuquerque come together to celebrate Labor Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant decided to give back to first responders on Labor Day.

Olive Garden catered a free lunch to firefighters working at Station 15. It’s part of the restaurant’s mission to serve more than 14,000 meals across the nation on Labor Day.

The restaurant says it’s a simple way to say thank you to the first responders who help keep our community safe all year long, including on holidays.

“It’s basically just like family. They are part of this community and they need to be appreciated for what they do,” Armando Lopez said.

Meanwhile, at Tiguez Park, many New Mexicans celebrated the holiday at the 11th Annual Labor Day Picnic. Plenty of food, football, and music were on had for the festivities.