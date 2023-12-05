ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Raw milk has been available to customers around New Mexico for a while but as of Tuesday morning, people can buy a bottle of unpasteurized milk within Albuquerque city limits. Mayor Tim Keller signed the raw milk ordinance into law Tuesday side by side with people from the local milk and cheese industry.

“it was creating a major problem. The businesses you’re going to hear from today, especially cheese and milk, they couldn’t sell their products in the city of Albuquerque. Yet they could do it in Los Ranchos. And they could do it in Valencia,” said Mayor Keller.

Raw milk is unpasteurized which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carries a slightly higher risk of getting sick. Any grocer wishing to sell raw milk will need to obtain a raw milk permit from the city’s Environmental Health Department.