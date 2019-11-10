People flock to sleep among penguins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People got the chance to spend the night with the penguins at the zoo’s popular new exhibit Saturday night.

The sold-out Penguin Overnight is a chance for people to learn more about the penguins and participate in penguin-inspired activities, games, and crafts. And when the lights go out, visitors will be able to choose their favorite spot to sleep just feet away from penguins.

“This event sold out within a week of putting it up on Hold My Ticket, so people are very interested in it and we’re excited for them to have the experience,” said Shelby Bazan of the ABQ BioPark.

Organizers say it’s a pilot program so they’d like to figure out how the penguins react, but the BioPark hopes to have more events like this in the future.