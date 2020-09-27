People flock to Rail Yards Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are supporting local vendors with the return of the Rail Yards Market. The city recently approved funding to extend the popular market into the fall after it was faced with an abbreviated season because of the pandemic.

Customers today could find everything from fresh produce to handmade goods. People News 13 talked to say they’re enjoying having another weekend family-friendly event to help support local businesses.

“The vendors need to have a place where they can come and sell, and even if things continue, they’re doing a great job now so I don’t see why they would have to stop,” said Meghan Espie of Albuquerque. The market will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 1.