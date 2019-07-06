People fed up with trash problem at Pat Hurley Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pat Hurley Park on Albuquerque’s westside had some of the best views of the city, until recently. Fed up neighbors said they’re tired of looking at all the trash, and they don’t like the city’s response to the problem.

“We love this park. It’s a great park, and we do whatever we can as a community to keep it nice, but once again, it’s not just our responsibility,” said local Johnna Harris.

Harris and Scott Krichau are fed up. “This has been going on for a long time,” said Krichau.

They both live close by to Pat Hurley Park near Bluewater and Atrisco on the west side of Albuquerque, and after the Fourth of July celebrations they woke up to their park looking trashy.

“There’s a lot of debris here,” said Krichau. Garbage spilling over the bins, food scattered around the park—there’s not a clean place in sight, and it’s stinking up the place. This isn’t the first time there have been big messes at the park.

“Two weeks ago we had a pretty good issue, everyone started calling 311 on a Friday, trash wasn’t picked up until Monday,” said Krichau. “A month ago, it’s kind of the same thing, so everyone is trying to help and pick up trash, trying to call the city and get some help from them, but it doesn’t look like we’re getting any help.”

Trash has been such a problem here, neighbors said a month ago, the city came by and posted signs on the trash bins saying, “Issues with the trash overflowing can be reported to the city’s 311.”

And that’s what these neighbors did. “So we try to call the city to get some help and here we are, we still have a mess,” said Krichau.

They did hear back from the city, but they didn’t get the answer they were hoping for. “They said they were going to send somebody out but the trash would not be picked up until Sunday,” said Harris.

For now, park goers will have to deal with the stinky garbage. “We can’t have things like this,” said Harris. “It’s just as bad as having needles. It’s food leftover and with the heat, it just builds up.”

KRQE News 13 did reach out to the city, but it was after hours and we haven’t heard back.