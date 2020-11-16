People come out for the last day of the Artisan Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers got out for the last day of the Artisan Market at Sawmill before the statewide shutdown begins.

Vendors were available for pick-up and in-person shopping and people who were at the event say they wanted to support small businesses. “A lot of these people, this is their first time owning a business, so it’s super important we are out here supporting them before this two week shutdown,” said shopper Paulina Fourzan.

Those at the market said they hoped they could help keep businesses afloat through the two-week shutdown before the holiday season begins. More information is available at the Artisan Market’s website.