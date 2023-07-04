ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Independence Day festivities are well-underway across New Mexico, including the Freedom Fourth Celebration at Balloon Fiesta Park. Hundreds of people have made their way to the park to celebrate the holiday.

News 13 spoke with locals and people who came all the way from Montana and Colorado about what this day means to them.

“It’s all about patriotism and respecting our country. Respecting those that serve our country, our military,” said Tamie Shrum, who came to celebrate at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“Just celebrating being an American as far as the wide varieties of culture here in New Mexico,” stated Dwayne Manus, who also came to celebrate.

According to event organizers, there are around 20 different food vendors at the park serving up all the classic Fourth of July foods. Live music is being played on the field, featuring music ranging from surf rock to Latin to country.

People told News 13 these are among the things they’re excited to experience.

“I hear it’s the best fireworks festivity in New Mexico,” said Bryan Heath, who came from Colorado to see the show.

“The bands are cool and everything, but you got to stay for the grand finale,” said Filemon Chavez, another visitor.

Officials said they expect thousands to come out Tuesday night to see the fireworks show.