Pension shortfall task force submits action plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A task force has submitted its plan to dig New Mexico out of a major pension shortfall.

The task force is working to solve a deficit in the Public Employees Retirement Association or PERA. Right now, it has a more than $6 billion gap between assets and future benefits owed to retiring New Mexicans.

The task force says their proposal will eliminate that gap by 2043. They plan to do that in part by lowering cost of living adjustments for retirees and giving employees incentive to keep working by removing the cap on earning service credit.

The legislature will hear the proposal come January.