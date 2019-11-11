Pennies for the Homeless’ High Tea & Fashion event benefits community’s homeless population

The state of New Mexico is currently dealing with a homeless crisis so what needs to be done to fix this issue? Pennies for the Homeless is searching for that answer.

Pennies for the Homeless is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that is made up of local business people who are united in the fight against homelessness and the hope for a brighter future. Founder and director of the organization Joseph Saavedra explains that the nonprofit raises funds for 28 homeless shelters in Santa Fe, Roswell, and Albuquerque.

The organization’s annual High Tea & Fashion Extravaganza is an event that helps to increase awareness of the homeless crisis in the state by using professional models and internationally-known designers to help understand the problem and donate money to programs and shelters that can help.

This event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser and will showcase the creations of California designer Rodrigo Bunton Navarrete which will be worn by professional models on the catwalk.

“We need to see how we can help people actually have a permanent residence to have a home. And that’s the whole idea of Pennies for the Homeless because these programs in communities around the state and in Albuquerque need every penny they can get to support homeless people and make that transition into a home,” said Board of Directors member Dale Alverson.

This year’s High Tea & Fashion Extravaganza will be held on November 24, at Hotel Albuquerque located at 800 Rio Grande Blvd NW. Tickets can be purchased online.