ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by an ART bus Wednesday. The bus was going eastbound at Central and Columbia when the pedestrian stepped out in front of it. Police say the pedestrian had checked the road but did not see the bus coming. There is no crosswalk where they tried to pass.

Police say speed and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. They say the bus was traveling about 20 miles per hour. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown.