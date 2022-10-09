ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene.
Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
- Ballon Fiesta: Baby bumblebee balloon found after reported stolen ahead of Special Shape Rodeo
- Entertainment: McDonald’s officially brings back Halloween Happy Meal pails: Here’s how you can get one
- Space: NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers were urged to avoid the area Saturday evening.