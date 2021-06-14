Pedestrian, motorcyclist die following northeast Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian and motorcyclist have died following an overnight crash in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuqeurque Police Department reports that units responded to a crash in the area of San Pedro Dr. and Copper Ave. around 3 a.m. on Monday, June 14.

Authorities state the motorcyclist was traveling south on San Pedro while the male pedestrian was crossing San Pedro west to east. The motorcyclist reportedly struck the pedestrian just north of Copper Ave. and the pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to UNMH for his injuries but died at the hospital. Police say speed and pedestrian error are contributing factors in the crash.