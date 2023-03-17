ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash Friday morning. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died from their injuries near 4th St. and Candelaria.

APD says officers were called to the area just after midnight on March 17 to reports of a person laying in the road. When officers arrived they found the person dead, officers say that person died from injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. APD’s traffic unit is investigating the incident. No other information is available.