Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash between a vehicle and pedestrian on Wednesday morning. APD reports officers are currently at Central Ave. and Garcia St. where the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities report the incident appears to be a hit and run crash and there is no available information on the driver at this time as the vehicle fled the area. Police have closed down Central in both directions between Altez St. and Parsifal St. and say the closure will likely impact morning commuters.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.