Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in northeast Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run involving a pedestrian. It happened Monday around 10 p.m. at Cagua Dr. and Menaul Blvd., just east of San Pedro.

APD says the pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle and the driver took off. APD says officers do not have any leads on the vehicle that was involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES