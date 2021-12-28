Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run involving a pedestrian. It happened Monday around 10 p.m. at Cagua Dr. and Menaul Blvd., just east of San Pedro.
APD says the pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle and the driver took off. APD says officers do not have any leads on the vehicle that was involved in the crash.