Pedestrian killed in crash near Coors, Sequoia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person is dead Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Albuquerque’s westside.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Coors and Sequoia. The investigation is ongoing, but police say the pedestrian died on scene.

