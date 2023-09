ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Thursday morning.

Police say officers were sent to the area of 4th St. and Candelaria Rd. around 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a vehicle verse pedestrian crash. Police say the pedestrian was killed. Delays are expected in the area while officers investigate the incident. No other information on the crash has been released.