Pedestrian killed in crash at Spain and Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night. The crash happened at Spain and Wyoming. Police and not released any details about what caused the crash.

APD says the area is closed. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

