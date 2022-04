ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash at Coors and Sequoia involving a pedestrian. According to APD, the crash happened around 3 p.m. when “an aggressive driver” hit a pedestrian.

APD says the person was critically injured and has been taken to a hospital. Traffic has been shut down in the area. No other information has been released at this time.