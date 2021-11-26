Pedestrian in critical condition following SE Albuquerque hit and run

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a hit and run pedestrian crash that has sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say the crash happened on Ortiz Drive and Anderson Avenue southeast.

Story continues below

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES