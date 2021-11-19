Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash on Friday night. The Albuqureque Police Department says the crash happened at Candelaria Rd. and 2nd St.

APD says the pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition. They say the area is closed as they investigate. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

