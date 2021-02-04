Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is conducting a DWI investigation following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Coal Ave. and Third Street early Thursday morning. The pedestrian was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is in critical condition.

APD reports a Motor’s Unit call out was initiated due to the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries and officers at the scene were unable to determine if the pedestrian was a male or female at the time of transport. Police say the original call came into dispatch as a hit and run and when officers arrived at the scene, they were able to locate the driver involved.

However, officers were able to locate the driver a short distance away from the scene and a DWI investigation is underway. Police say it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor.