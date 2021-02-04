Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in southwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is conducting a DWI investigation following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Coal Ave. and Third Street early Thursday morning. The pedestrian was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is in critical condition.

APD reports a Motor’s Unit call out was initiated due to the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries and officers at the scene were unable to determine if the pedestrian was a male or female at the time of transport. Police say the original call came into dispatch as a hit and run and when officers arrived at the scene, they were able to locate the driver involved.

However, officers were able to locate the driver a short distance away from the scene and a DWI investigation is underway. Police say it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES