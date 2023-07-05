ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department Motor Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of Quail Rd. and Bright Star Dr., near Quail and Coors.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a black sedan. APD says a witness told them the black sedan was driving south of Bright Star when it hit a pedestrian on the road. They say the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene after the crash.

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The crash is currently being investigated by the Motors Unit.