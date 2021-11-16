Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene of a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Tuesday night. The crash happened at Eubank and Indian School.

Details are limited but police say the pedestrian is in critical condition. No word yet on what led up to the crash. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

