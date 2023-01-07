BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities reported a crash on Saturday evening. Officials with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) said the crash involved a pedestrian.
According to BSCO, deputies responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at Montaño and Edith.
Authorities said the pedestrian was heavily injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Traffic on westbound Montaño near Edith is shut down.