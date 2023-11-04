ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash is under investigation by Albuquerque authorities. It involved a pedestrian.
Story continues below
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico November 3 – November 9
- New Mexico: Mexican gray wolf last tracked in the Jemez Mountains
- KRQE Investigates: KRQE Investigates: How migrants are smuggled across New Mexico’s border
- Crime: Man accused of shooting at Oñate statue protest now facing hate crime charge
Details are limited, but police said it happened before midnight at Zuni and Texas. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.