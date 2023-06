ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities are investigating a crash in Albuquerque. It involved a pedestrian and happened Tuesday.

According to Albuquerque Police, a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a collision at Central and Pennsylvania. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities closed down the area to investigate.

Once more information is learned, it will be added to this article.