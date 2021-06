ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday morning in northwest Albuquerque. The APD Motor’s Unit is currently on scene at Indian School Road just east of Rio Grande Blvd. NW.

APD responding to a vehicle crash Indian School / Rio Grande @abqfire — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) June 12, 2021

Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene. What led up to the incident is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.