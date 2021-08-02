Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision on Montgomery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian died from their injuries following a crash in the area of Montgomery Boulevard and I-25 Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., officials say police were called to the intersection and learned a pedestrian was struck crossing the street from the Speedway gas station by a Nissan sedan.

According to the driver and witnesses on the scene, the pedestrian made it to the center median on Montgomery but walked back into eastbound traffic where the Nissan crashed into him. The driver remained on scene and spoke with police. The driver was then released to seek treatment for an injury.

The man that was struck was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials don’t believe the driver was impaired. It’s unknown whether the pedestrian was impaired at the time of the crash. It is also unknown whether or not speed was a factor in the crash.