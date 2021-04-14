Pedestrian dies after crash with vehicle near Foothills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian has died following a crash with a vehicle near the Foothills early Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to the scene at Juan Tabo Blvd and Skyline.

Authorities say the pedestrian was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where they died from their injuries. The pedestrian has not been identified.

APD states the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.