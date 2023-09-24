ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday night, Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. It happened around Bluewater and Unser around 10:20 p.m.

Authorities said a pickup was heading north on Unser Blvd, and another vehicle was next to the truck. The light at the Bluewater Road intersection was green for north/south traffic, but the vehicle next to the pickup started to brake. The pickup driver saw a man run into the street at the crosswalk. Due to traffic flow, the man was hit by the pickup.

The pedestrian died, and the driver wasn’t injured. The driver pulled over and waited for police. Authorities don’t think the driver was impaired or speeding. They believe the pedestrian running into the road was what led to the crash.