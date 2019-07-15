Pedestrian deaths remain high across state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows New Mexico is on pace to surpass last year’s pedestrian deaths.

Since January KRQE News 13 has reported at least 11 deadly pedestrian crashes that have happened in Albuquerque. According to a traffic fatality report released by the New Mexico Department of Transportation, there have already been 45 deaths statewide.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department says it’s not surprising 14 of those deaths happened in January. He says most of these tragedies can be avoided, saying half of the pedestrian fatalities are caused by pedestrian error.

NMDOT says they’re conducting two studies to determine why these accidents are happening, so they can work on lowering the numbers statewide. Gallegos says improving infrastructure in Albuquerque is a good first step.

In May, the city of Albuquerque unveiled it’s New Vision Zero initiative, working to lower the number of incidents involving pedestrians. That includes extending sidewalks, crosswalks, roads and bike lanes.