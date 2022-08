ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to vehicle verses pedestrian crash in the area of Central Ave. and 59th St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. APD says when officers arrived they found one person who had died from their injuries.

APD’s traffic/motors unit is investigating the incident. Central was closed between 59th and 61st for some time overnight. No other information is available.